COVID-19 in Mumbai: Borivali's Country Park sets up isolation centre

Mainkar emphasised that the reason to introduce this facility is to immediately isolate their building residents if anyone tests COVID-19 positive and does not require to go to the hospital for treatment. The society has converted the 2,000 square feet club house into a temporary isolation centre, which will remain active till the coronavirus scare prevails.

Ramesh Prabhu, president of Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association, has welcomed the move. He told the Free Press Journal, "I am happy that societies are setting up their own isolation centres, considering the burden hospitals already have due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. Moreover, housing societies that do not have club houses, or are not big enough, have purchased a pulse oximeter, temperature gun and oxygen cylinder, which is kept in their society's office. If at all there is any emergency, they would be able to assist the ailing patient of their building immediately."

Meanwhile, Prabhu asserted that not just residential societies, but even companies are setting up isolation facilities for their employees. "I was told that a bank, which provides loans to other housing finance companies, has plans to convert their guest houses into an isolation facility for its employees. It's a positive sign."