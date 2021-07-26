COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC collects over Rs 61 crore in fines from people for not wearing face masks in public places

While the BMC has collected Rs 52,53,19,800 the Mumbai Police has collected Rs 8,25,03,000 in fines from people who were found without face masks in public places. Violators on the three railway lines — Western, Harbour and Central — have coughed up fines worth Rs 50,39,200.

Among the six zones in the city, Zone 2 has seen a large number of violators as the BMC has collected the highest amount of fine of Rs 9,19,23,900 followed by Zone 4 with a fine of Rs 8,88,26,400

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 362 new COVID-19 cases on July 25, Sunday, taking the total tally to 7,34,119.

539 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 7,10,348. Now, there are 5,610 active cases in the city.

City recorded 10 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,776 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Sunday, 31,601 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 79,365,330 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 1299 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.05 percent.

There are total 3 containment zones in the city and 61 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

(With inputs from agencies)