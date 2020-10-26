COVID-19 in Mumbai: All 24 wards see below 1% growth rate

With a drop in the number of positive cases, the city's overall COVID-19 growth rate has dipped to 0.53 per cent. All the 24 administrative wards have recorded a growth rate below 1 per cent.

The highest growth rate of cases is recorded in R South (Kandivali) ward at 0.72 per cent, followed by R North ward (Dahisar) at 0.70 per cent.

The overall growth rate of cases in Mumbai was 1.07 per cent on September 25. 14 of the 24 administrative wards had recorded a growth rate of above 1 per cent during the same period.

After a span of over two months, the city recorded less than 1,000 cases in the last 24 hours. 804 new cases recorded on Monday. The decline in the number of active cases and growth rate has also led to an improvement in the doubling rate of the city. As on October 25, almost 23 of the total 24 administrative wards recorded a doubling rate of over 100 days.

Mumbai had witnessed a 79.54 per cent rise in the number of active cases in September. Civic and health officials attributed this surge to the laxed behaviour of the public during Ganeshotsav as well as the increased COVID-19 testing in the city. Almost all of September, the daily case tally recorded was over 2,000 cases. However, the daily cases started declining from September end.

"Only one ward R South (Kandivali), which currently has a doubling rate of 97 days, will cross 100 in a day or two. Bringing the growth rate to below 1 per cent across all the wards was something we were working on day and night and we have achieved it. The task now is to bring down the daily number of cases," said a senior BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official. The overall doubling rate of the city jumped to 132 days as on October 25.

The official added, "F South (Parel, Currey Road, Kalachowki, Sewri and GTB Nagar) ward has shown tremendous improvement in keeping coronavirus at bay. The ward has the highest doubling rate of 256 days. The growth rate of cases in this ward is the lowest at 0.27 per cent."