COVID-19 in Maharashtra: State to have 10,25,654 active cases by May 11

Even though the lockdown has started yielding some positive results, the Public Health Department, in its presentation to the state cabinet on Wednesday, clearly said the danger is far from over. The cases may surge again amidst the second COVID-19 wave if the curbs are relaxed. The department has projected that the cases will surge to 10,25,654 by May 11 from the present 6,73,481 cases in the state.

Of the 10,25,654 cases, Pune will have active cases of a record 1,20,376, followed by Nashik at 95,196, Thane at 79,095, Mumbai at 64,507, Ahmednagar at 37,072, Solapur at 24,027 and Palghar at 23,967.

The department said that Mumbai, which has been reporting between 3,700 and 4,800 cases daily, will have 26,216 isolation beds, 4,200 oxygen beds, 1,129 ICU beds and 923 ventilators by May 11. Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Nashik, Aurangabad and other districts will continue to struggle to meet the demand for beds. Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Mumbai and Nashik constitute 55.28% of the active cases. Chandrapur, Ahmednagar, Satara, Palghar and Solpaur comprise 14.10%. Together these 10 districts constitute 64.39% of the total active cases.

At the state level, there are 4,28,555 isolation beds, excluding ICU beds, 2,93,245 isolation beds for COVID-19 patients, 1,35,206 isolation beds for suspected cases, 83,966 oxygen beds, 27,926 ICU beds, 11,446 ventilators, 12,86,063 PPE kits and 20,72,193 N-95 masks.

Of the 36 districts, 23 districts continue to have a high weekly positivity rate, which ranges between 1.65% and 3.61%, while at the state level it is 1.55%.

As on April 27, the state conducted 2,62,54,737 tests and administered the vaccine to 1.50 crore beneficiaries. The government proposes to vaccinate 8 lakh citizens daily if the central government increases the supply of doses.