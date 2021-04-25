Record 832 COVID-19 deaths in Maharashtra, 66,191 new cases; active cases near 7 lakh-mark

With 832 COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra on Sunday registered the highest single-day fatality count since the pandemic outbreak. Besides, 66,191 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the day, taking the total number of active cases to 6,98,354.
61,450 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 35,30,060. The recovery rate in the state stands at 82.19%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.51%.
Currently, 42,36,825 people are in home quarantine and 29,966 people are in institutional quarantine.
The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 14,296 new cases on Sunday.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 9937 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 14,028 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 3047 new cases, Aurangabad circle 3636, Latur circle 4644, Akola circle 3414, and Nagpur circle recorded 13189 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
