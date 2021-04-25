Record 832 COVID-19 deaths in Maharashtra, 66,191 new cases; active cases near 7 lakh-mark

With 832 COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra on Sunday registered the highest single-day fatality count since the pandemic outbreak. Besides, 66,191 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the day, taking the total number of active cases to 6,98,354.

61,450 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 35,30,060. The recovery rate in the state stands at 82.19%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.51%.

Currently, 42,36,825 people are in home quarantine and 29,966 people are in institutional quarantine.