After 'request for assistance', European Union promises to help India amid COVID-19 crisis

The massive surge in COVID-19 cases in India has overwhelmed the country's health care system. There are reports of shortage of oxygen, essential drugs, hospital beds, etc. across the country. In frantic posts, people on social media are pleading for help.
Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) on Sunday has promised to help India after "request for assistance". "Upon request for assistance by #India, we have activated the #EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The EU will do its utmost to mobilise assistance to support people of IN. Our #ERCC is already coordinating EU MS that are ready to provide urgently needed #oxygen & medicine rapidly," tweeted Janez Lenarcic, the European Commissioner for Crisis Management.
Later, the President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen said they are ready to support India. She wrote: "Alarmed by the epidemiological situation in India. We are ready to support. The EU is pooling resources to respond rapidly to India’s request for assistance via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. We stand in full solidarity with the Indian people!"
The assurance of help came as the daily COVID-19 numbers in India almost touched 3.5 lakh -- the fourth straight day of 3 lakh-plus fresh infections.
As per Union Health Ministry data released on Sunday morning, India has recorded 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases and 2,767 related deaths in the last 24 hours.
According to the official data issued, the country's total infection count has mounted to 1,69,60,172 cases, while 1,92,311 people have so far succumbed to the viral infection so far.
