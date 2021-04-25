After 'request for assistance', European Union promises to help India amid COVID-19 crisis

The massive surge in COVID-19 cases in India has overwhelmed the country's health care system. There are reports of shortage of oxygen, essential drugs, hospital beds, etc. across the country. In frantic posts, people on social media are pleading for help.

Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) on Sunday has promised to help India after "request for assistance". "Upon request for assistance by #India, we have activated the #EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The EU will do its utmost to mobilise assistance to support people of IN. Our #ERCC is already coordinating EU MS that are ready to provide urgently needed #oxygen & medicine rapidly," tweeted Janez Lenarcic, the European Commissioner for Crisis Management.

Later, the President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen said they are ready to support India. She wrote: "Alarmed by the epidemiological situation in India. We are ready to support. The EU is pooling resources to respond rapidly to India’s request for assistance via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. We stand in full solidarity with the Indian people!"