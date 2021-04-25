All COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai to function tomorrow; issues relating to oxygen supply resolved: BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal

COVID-19 vaccination at a few centres in Mumbai, including the BKC Jumbo COVID-19 centre, was halted due to a shortage of vaccines. However, the issue has been resolved and all the vaccination centres in the city will be functional tomorrow (Monday), said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Sunday.

Chahal said that they have received a stock of 1.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine today. However, Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' will be available only at select centres for second dose due to extremely limited existing stock, he added.

"We have received 1.5 Lakh stock of Covishield today. All vaccination centres in Mumbai shall be functional tomorrow. However, Covaxin will be available only at select centres for 2nd dose due to extremely limited existing stock," Chahal said.

Moreover, the BMC Commissioner further said that all the issues relating to oxygen supply in the city have been resolved. "All issues relating to Oxygen supply under MCGM stands resolved now. Supply situation is Normal," he said.

Meanwhile, as per a survey conducted by the BMC, sero positivity is increasing in non-slum areas and decreasing in slum pockets of Mumbai. The sero survey also showed that women have more antibodies than men to the fight the coronavirus, the BMC said.

As per the survey, there was 37.12 per cent sero positivity among women as against 35.02 per cent in men, it said. Sero positivity entails a blood test showing a positive result for a particular antibody, officials said.

"In the survey, 41.61 per cent sero positivity was found in the blood samples taken from municipal dispensaries in slum areas. Overall, 36.30 per cent sero positivity was found in 10,197 blood samples collected from citizens from all 24 wards in Mumbai," said the survey.