COVID-19 in Maharashtra: State reports 15,602 new cases, 88 deaths on March 13

Maharashtra continued to witness a surge in number of COVID-19 cases as the state on Saturday (March 13) reported 15,602 fresh cases. With this the total tally now rises to 22,97,793 in the state.

On Saturday, with 88 fresh fatalities, the death rate is now 2.3 %.

7,467 patients were discharged today taking the total number of people recovered to 21,25,211. The recovery rate in the state is 92.49%.

Currently 5,70,695 people are in home quarantine and 5,031 people are in institutional quarantine.