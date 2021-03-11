COVID-19 in Maharashtra: State records highest single day cases at 14,317

Maharashtra, on Thursday, recorded the highest number of cases in a single day this year. The state added over 14,000 new cases on Thursday, according to the daily health bulletin released by the state Health Department. With a total of 14,317 new cases, its tally has reached 22,66,374 so far.

On October 7, 2020, the state had reported 14,578 cases. The next day (October 8), it had reported 13,395 cases, after which the number of daily cases started to decline until Wednesday, March 10, 2021, when the daily case count jumped to 13,659 cases. It further increased to 14,317 cases on Thursday and is now cause of concern for the state Health Department. Besides this, 57 people succumbed to the virus on Thursday, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 52,667.

The number of people who recovered across the state has declined from 9,913 on Wednesday to 7,193 on Thursday. Now, the total number of recoveries has touched 21,06,400. The active case count in the state has jumped to 1,06,070.

Despite seeing a steady growth in its number of cases, Mumbai recorded a marginal drop from 1,539 to 1,508.

With 1,508 cases in Mumbai, the cumulative case load in the state has jumped to 3,38,631. The number of deaths took the fatality count to 11,519. Meanwhile, Nagpur city recorded the highest number of cases at 1,701, followed by 1,514 cases in Pune.

Mumbai division (Mumbai and its satellite towns) reported 2,856 new cases and 11 deaths, taking the cumulative caseload to 7,49,849 and death toll to 19,921. Pune division, comprising the civic bodies of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad as well as districts of Solapur and Satara reported 3,088 new cases, highest among the divisions. The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 5,49,484 and the death toll stood at 11,825. Nashik division's case tally stood at 3,09,421 and death toll stood at 5,340.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,20,744 cases and 4,082 deaths till now. Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 87,369 and the death count stood at 2,081. Latur division has reported 90,144 cases until now and 2,556 fatalities. Akola division has reported 1,12,854 cases and 1,886 people have succumbed to the disease until now. Nagpur division has reported 2,46,363 infections and 4,886 fatalities so far.