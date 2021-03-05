Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State reports over 10,000 new cases, Mumbai record 1,173

There was a huge spike of over 10,000 new Covid cases in Maharashtra on Friday, the largest number recorded in a single day so far, this year. The overall case count of the state jumped to 21,98,399, as the state reported 10,216 fresh cases on Friday. In Mumbai, there were 1,173 new cases, the highest single-day count this year, with cases crossing the 1,000-plus mark for the first time since November 28, 2020.



The state also reported 53 deaths, taking the overall cumulative fatality count to 52,393 and a death rate of 2.38 per cent.



Maharashtra had last reported 10,000-plus cases on October 17, 2020, when the state had recorded 10,259 cases and 250 deaths. Cases have been on a rise in the state since last month. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 9,855 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest in over four months. However, the following day, new cases dipped to 8,998, only to cross the 10,000-mark on Friday.



Mumbai has registered 1,173 new cases and three deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours, registering a growth rate of 0.29 per cent. With three deaths, the cumulative death toll in Mumbai has reached 11,490 in Mumbai.