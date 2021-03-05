Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State reports over 10,000 new cases, Mumbai record 1,173

There was a huge spike of over 10,000 new Covid cases in Maharashtra on Friday, the largest number recorded in a single day so far, this year. The overall case count of the state jumped to 21,98,399, as the state reported 10,216 fresh cases on Friday. In Mumbai, there were 1,173 new cases, the highest single-day count this year, with cases crossing the 1,000-plus mark for the first time since November 28, 2020.
The state also reported 53 deaths, taking the overall cumulative fatality count to 52,393 and a death rate of 2.38 per cent.
Maharashtra had last reported 10,000-plus cases on October 17, 2020, when the state had recorded 10,259 cases and 250 deaths. Cases have been on a rise in the state since last month. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 9,855 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest in over four months. However, the following day, new cases dipped to 8,998, only to cross the 10,000-mark on Friday.
Mumbai has registered 1,173 new cases and three deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours, registering a growth rate of 0.29 per cent. With three deaths, the cumulative death toll in Mumbai has reached 11,490 in Mumbai.
The Mumbai circle/division that includes — Mumbai (BMC), Thane, Thane (TMC), Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Domibivli, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Mira-Bhayandar, Palghar, Vasai-Virar, Raigad, and Panvel — recorded 2,135 new cases on Friday - the highest among all the divisions in the state, with Mumbai topping the list.
On the other hand, there were 6,467 recoveries cross the state in the last 24 hours and 1,151 of those discharged were from Mumbai, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 20,55,951 on Friday, including 3,08,178 in Mumbai. The state had a recovery rate of 93.52 per cent as on Friday, while Mumbai's recovery rate has remained at 93 per cent since last week.
Maharashtra's total active case count jumped to 88,838, while in Mumbai, it stands at 10,469.
With the current surge in cases, authorities have been strictly enforcing Covid norms in the state, taking strict action against those violating safety protocols.
Currently, there are 4,10,411 people are under home quarantine and 4,203 people in institutional quarantine across the state.
