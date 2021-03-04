COVID-19: Indian scientists reveal new mutations, proteins of novel coronavirus

A study from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has identified multiple mutations and unique proteins in isolates of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The recent study, published in the 'Journal of Proteome Research', has also shown that the host produces several proteins of their own as their body launches an immunological defence in response to the viral attack, the Bengaluru-based IISc said in a statement on Thursday.

To better understand how the virus is mutating and its protein biology (proteins are made using genetic information), an IISc team led by Utpal Tatu, Professor in the Department of Biochemistry, has carried out a comprehensive proteo-genomic investigation a series of analyses of SARS-CoV-2 isolates.

The isolates or viral samples were recovered from nasal secretions of consenting COVID-19 positive individuals here.

The genomic analysis was done using what molecular biologists like Tatu call next generation sequencing (NGS), a technology that allows for rapid sequencing of the entire genome.

He says that sequencing the genomes of viral strains from around the world is important because it helps keep track of mutations that are arising constantly.

His teams analysis suggests that the virus is now mutating faster than before the three Bengaluru isolates had 27 mutations in their genomes with over 11 mutations per sample, more than both the national average (8.4) and global average (7.3).

To understand the spread and evolutionary history of the virus, the team constructed a global phylogenetic tree, or a tree of relatedness, of viral isolates using the sequence data.