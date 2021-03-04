COVID-19 vaccination: Uber to provide free rides for vulnerable citizens from March 8 - Here's how you can claim a free ride

Uber on Thursday announced its support for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), State Governments and local NGOs with free rides worth Rs 10 crore for assisting the second phase of the world’s largest vaccination drive.

The free rides can be utilised to travel to and from the nearest authorised vaccination centre by citizens above 60 and 45+ age group with co-morbidities, the target group identified for the second phase of India’s vaccination drive.

Uber’s initiative will facilitate free rides to vulnerable individuals through easily redeemable promo codes that will make travel to vaccination hubs easier and safer. Uber will also leverage its NGO partners such as the Robin Hood Army and others for transporting the vulnerable and underprivileged elderly to vaccination centres.