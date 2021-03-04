Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar administered COVID-19 vaccine at BKC Vaccination Centre

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the BKC Covid Vaccination Centre in Mumbai.

Calling the COVID-19 vaccine safe, Kishori Pednekar urged people to register and get vaccinated when their turn comes.

Taking to Twitter, the Mumbai Mayor wrote: "Took My First Dose of #Covid19Vaccine today at @mybmc BKC Covid Vaccination Centre, Mumbai. Thanking Dr. Rajesh Dere and the entire team of MCGM BKC Covid Vaccination Centre. Covid - 19 Vaccine is safe. Requesting you to kindly register and get vaccinated when your turn comes."