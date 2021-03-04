Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar administered COVID-19 vaccine at BKC Vaccination Centre

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the BKC Covid Vaccination Centre in Mumbai.
Calling the COVID-19 vaccine safe, Kishori Pednekar urged people to register and get vaccinated when their turn comes.
Taking to Twitter, the Mumbai Mayor wrote: "Took My First Dose of #Covid19Vaccine today at @mybmc BKC Covid Vaccination Centre, Mumbai. Thanking Dr. Rajesh Dere and the entire team of MCGM BKC Covid Vaccination Centre. Covid - 19 Vaccine is safe. Requesting you to kindly register and get vaccinated when your turn comes."
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, and the vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started on February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan have already been vaccinated against COVID-19.
As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,66,16,048 vaccine doses have been given to the beneficiaries in the country against COVID-19 till today.
(With inputs from Agencies)
