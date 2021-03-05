Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 830, five fatalities recorded on March 5

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 10,216 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest number of single-day cases in nearly five months, which took its overall tally to 21,98,399, a health department official said.

This is the first time since October 17, 2020, the single-day case count in the state has gone above the 10,000-mark.

On October 17, the state had reported 10,259 cases.

The state's death toll rose to 52,393 with 53 fatalities reported on Friday, the official said.

As 6,467 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the recovery count increased to 20,55,951.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 93.52 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.38 per cent, the official said.

With 90,550 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the total test count has risen to 1,66,86,880.

Currently, 4,10,411 people are in home quarantine and 4,203 people are in institutional quarantine across the state.

There are 88,838 active cases of coronavirus.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 21,98,399, New cases 10,216, Death toll 52,393, Recoveries 20,55,951, Active cases 88,838, Tests conducted so far 1,66,86,880.

