COVID-19 in Maharashtra: No political, social, religious gatherings allowed as per government's new guidelines

Amid a huge surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government today released new guidelines to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Easing few restrictions, the guidelines has also restricted few things under the disaster act.

Gatherings for political, social or religious event shall not be allowed. "Violation shall also attract penalties under the disaster act for the owner of premises," it read. The government shall charge penalties if any political, social or religious gathering will be noticed in any part of the state.

The government also said that the property shall also remain closed till further notice until the Covid-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by the Central government.