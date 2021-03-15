COVID-19 in Maharashtra: No political, social, religious gatherings allowed as per government's new guidelines

Amid a huge surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government today released new guidelines to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Easing few restrictions, the guidelines has also restricted few things under the disaster act.
Gatherings for political, social or religious event shall not be allowed. "Violation shall also attract penalties under the disaster act for the owner of premises," it read. The government shall charge penalties if any political, social or religious gathering will be noticed in any part of the state.
The government also said that the property shall also remain closed till further notice until the Covid-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by the Central government.
The State government is satisfied that Maharashtra is threatened with the sudden rise in coronavirus cases and therefore there these measures have been implemented by the government under section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1987. The guidelines shall remain in force till March 31, 2021 all over the state to contain the spread of the virus.
Earlier in the day, Health Minister Rajesh Tope had cautioned for stricter guidelines as imposing lockdown is not an only solution to curb the spread. "Tracking, testing and treatment is being followed. The number of tests has also been increased. Weddings and social gatherings are being restricted," he said.
Meanwhile today 15,012 cases were reported in the state taking the count of active cases to 1,30,547 and with 48 deaths the fatality toll rate rose to 2.27 percent. Maharashtra is among the top 8 states that contribute to the highest covid cases in the country.
