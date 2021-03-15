COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Expect strict curbs instead of lockdown, says Health Minister Rajesh Tope

A sudden huge surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has created a worrisome situation as the state recorded nearly 17,000 cases on March 14. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope in the wake of rising cases has said that the government is looking forward to impose stricter guidelines instead of another lockdown. "Though the death rate has gone down the state has witnessed a spike in positive cases since last three weeks," he added.
The minister has urged the people to strictly follow the guidelines in order to curb the spread. "The government has adopted 'Tracking, Testing and Treatment' method to avoid the spread of the virus. As per the data, 85 percent of the patients who have tested positive are assymptomatic so most of have been home quarantined," he said.
He also said that protocols and norms have to be strictly followed at wedding lawns, marriage halls, cultural programs etc and the citizens should also make sure to take up the responsibility to wear masks, maintain social distancing and avoiding overcrowding.
The minister on the vax drive said, "Vaccination has been accelerated in the state and at least 1.5 million people are being vaccinated against COVID-19 every day. Noting that there is no shortage of vaccines in the state but efforts are being made to increase the number of vaccinations in private and government hospitals, he appealed to all citizens above the age of 60 to complete vaccinations as soon as possible."
So far in Maharashtra, there are 1,26,231 active cases in the state at present, while Mumbai recorded 1962 cases on March 14. The overall caseload of the state rose to 23,14,413.
