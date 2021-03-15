COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Expect strict curbs instead of lockdown, says Health Minister Rajesh Tope

A sudden huge surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has created a worrisome situation as the state recorded nearly 17,000 cases on March 14. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope in the wake of rising cases has said that the government is looking forward to impose stricter guidelines instead of another lockdown. "Though the death rate has gone down the state has witnessed a spike in positive cases since last three weeks," he added.

The minister has urged the people to strictly follow the guidelines in order to curb the spread. "The government has adopted 'Tracking, Testing and Treatment' method to avoid the spread of the virus. As per the data, 85 percent of the patients who have tested positive are assymptomatic so most of have been home quarantined," he said.

He also said that protocols and norms have to be strictly followed at wedding lawns, marriage halls, cultural programs etc and the citizens should also make sure to take up the responsibility to wear masks, maintain social distancing and avoiding overcrowding.