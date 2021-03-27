COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Date, timings, what's allowed and what's not, Holi restrictions and all you need to know about night curfew in the state

3. What's allowed and what's not allowed

a) Gathering of people

Gatherings of more than 5 people will not be allowed from 8 PM to 7 AM effective from midnight on 27th March, 2021. Violation of the same will attract a penalty of Rs 1000/- per head on the offenders.

b) Public places

All Public Places (gardens and beaches) to remain closed from 8 PM to 7 AM effective from midnight on 27th March 2021. Violation of the same will attract a penalty of Rs 1000/- per head on the offenders.

c) Shopping malls

Shopping malls in the state, too, will remain closed from 8 pm to 7 am.

d) Masks

Any person found to be without masks shall be fined an amount of Rs 500/-. Any person found to be spitting in public place will be fined an amount of Rs 1000/-.

e) Cinema halls and multiplexes

All Cinema Halls (Single Screens and Multiplexes), malls, auditoriums and restaurants to remain closed from 8 PM to 7 AM from midnight on 27th of March, 2021. Home delivery and take away from restaurants will however be allowed during the said time.

f) Social gathering

No Social/ Cultural/ Political/ Religious gatherings to be allowed. Auditoriums or drama theatres should also be not used for the purpose of conducting the said gatherings. Violation shall also attract penalties under the disaster act for the owner of premises. The property shall also have to remain closed till the period until the COVID 19 pandemic stays notified as a Disaster by the Central Government.

g) Wedding

Not more than 50 people will be allowed to be present only for the purpose of weddings. Violation shall also attract penalties under the disaster act for the owner of premises.. The property shall also have to remain closed till the period until the COVID 19 pandemic stays notified as a Disaster by the Central Government.

h) Funeral

Not more than 20 people will be allowed to be present for the purposes of performance of last rites. It will be the duty of the local authorities to ensure the same.

i) Home isolation to be allowed with following restrictions