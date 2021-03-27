COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Date, timings, what's allowed and what's not, Holi restrictions and all you need to know about night curfew in the state

Amid a spurt in Covid-19 cases, the Maharashtra Government on Friday decided to impose a night curfew across the state. The state government issued an order stating that the night curfew will come into effect from March 27 midnight.
At a video conference, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked for the imposition of night curfew from Sunday and for strict implementation of restrictions and Covid norms.
The CM warned that the government would introduce more stringent curbs if the people failed to observe the Covid safety protocols. Shopping malls would remain closed from 8pm to 7am. He asked the district and civic administration to take action against establishments flouting SOPs.
Thackeray was reviewing the situation in the state in a meeting with divisional commissioners, district collectors, superintendents of police and deans of medical colleges.
On the prospect of imposing a lockdown in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray said, “I have no intention of imposing a lockdown, but given the growing number of patients, there is a possibility that the health facilities that we have set up on a large scale across the state will not be enough.” He however, asked the administration not to impose an abrupt lockdown but only after informing people the reasons for the same.
Now, as the state government has imposed a night curfew in Maharashtra, let's take a look at the timings, what's allowed and what's not and other important details one must be aware of for the next few days.
1. Date and timings
The state government has said that the night curfew will be from 8 pm to 7 am and come into effect from March 27 midnight.
2. Containment Zones
i. The Containment Zones in the State as categorized vide any orders issued by the local authorities will remain in force till further orders.
ii. The directions issued by the Central Government and State Government from time to time to demarcate the Containment Zones and operations therein will be in force till further orders.
iii. Considering the local conditions, the concerned District Collector and the Commissioners of the Municipal Corporations in the State may enforce certain measures and necessary restrictions in specified local areas on the permitted non-essential activities and the movement of persons to contain the spread of the epidemic only with the prior written approval of Chief Secretary, Maharashtra. iv. Within the containment zones, listing of contacts shall be carried out in respect of all persons found positive, along with their tracking, identification, quarantine and follow up of contacts for 14 days (80% of contacts to be traced in 72 hrs).
3. What's allowed and what's not allowed
a) Gathering of people
Gatherings of more than 5 people will not be allowed from 8 PM to 7 AM effective from midnight on 27th March, 2021. Violation of the same will attract a penalty of Rs 1000/- per head on the offenders.
b) Public places
All Public Places (gardens and beaches) to remain closed from 8 PM to 7 AM effective from midnight on 27th March 2021. Violation of the same will attract a penalty of Rs 1000/- per head on the offenders.
c) Shopping malls
Shopping malls in the state, too, will remain closed from 8 pm to 7 am.
d) Masks
Any person found to be without masks shall be fined an amount of Rs 500/-. Any person found to be spitting in public place will be fined an amount of Rs 1000/-.
e) Cinema halls and multiplexes
All Cinema Halls (Single Screens and Multiplexes), malls, auditoriums and restaurants to remain closed from 8 PM to 7 AM from midnight on 27th of March, 2021. Home delivery and take away from restaurants will however be allowed during the said time.
f) Social gathering
No Social/ Cultural/ Political/ Religious gatherings to be allowed. Auditoriums or drama theatres should also be not used for the purpose of conducting the said gatherings. Violation shall also attract penalties under the disaster act for the owner of premises. The property shall also have to remain closed till the period until the COVID 19 pandemic stays notified as a Disaster by the Central Government.
g) Wedding
Not more than 50 people will be allowed to be present only for the purpose of weddings. Violation shall also attract penalties under the disaster act for the owner of premises.. The property shall also have to remain closed till the period until the COVID 19 pandemic stays notified as a Disaster by the Central Government.
h) Funeral
Not more than 20 people will be allowed to be present for the purposes of performance of last rites. It will be the duty of the local authorities to ensure the same.
i) Home isolation to be allowed with following restrictions
Information to this extent shall be given to the local authorities along with information of the qualified medical professional under whose supervision the isolation will be adhered to. It shall be the responsibility of the medical professional to ensure that all due precautions of home quarantine are being taken and shall be duty bound to intimate immediately to the authorities about any violation and withdraw his or her consent to be supervisor.
A board is to be put up on the door or conspicuous location for 14 days since the beginning indicating the presence of a COVID 19 patient at the said location. c. Home Quarantine seal on hand to be affixed by the local authorities d. It is advised that members of the family also restrict their movements outside to the extent possible, and never without Mask.
Any violation to isolation shall lead to immediate movement to Covid Care Center
GUIDELINES ON HOLI, GOOD FRIDAY, EASTER CELEBRATIONS
In new guidelines, the state government has urged people to celebrate Holi on March 28 and Rang Panchami the following day in a simple and subdued manner, considering the rise in cases. Further, the government has called upon the people to avoid crowding.
Noting that Konkan region has a tradition of a ‘palkhi’ or palanquin procession on Holi, the state government said this should be confined to temples and asked the local administration to do the needful. “No big religious or cultural programmes should be organised on the day of Holi and Rang Panchami,” the government added.
The state government also urged the Christian community to observe Good Friday (on April 2) and celebrate Easter Sunday (on April 4) in a simple manner in view of the spread of the disease. The government said, if a church is spacious, a maximum of 50 persons could attend service during the holy week from March 28 to April 4. For smaller churches, a special prayer meeting should be held in the presence of 10-25 persons and four to five special masses could be organised depending on the need, it said.
