COVID-19 in Maharashtra: State govt imposes night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am, effective from March 27 midnight

Here's what's allowed and what's not during the night curfew

1 . Containment Zones :-

i. The Containment Zones in the State as categorized vide any orders issued by the local authorities will remain in force till further orders.

ii. The directions issued by the Central Government and State Government from time to time to demarcate the Containment Zones and operations therein will be in force till further orders.

iii. Considering the local conditions, the concerned District Collector and the Commissioners of the Municipal Corporations in the State may enforce certain measures and necessary restrictions in specified local areas on the permitted non-essential activities and the movement of persons to contain the spread of the epidemic only with the prior written approval of Chief Secretary, Maharashtra. iv. Within the containment zones, listing of contacts shall be carried out in respect of all persons found positive, along with their tracking, identification, quarantine and follow up of contacts for 14 days (80% of contacts to be traced in 72 hrs).

2. Gatherings of more than 5 people will not be allowed from 8 PM to 7 AM effective from midnight on 27th March, 2021. Violation of the same will attract a penalty of Rs 1000/- per head on the offenders

3. All Public Places (gardens and beaches) to remain closed from 8 PM to 7 AM effective from midnight on 27th March 2021. Violation of the same will attract a penalty of Rs 1000/- per head on the offenders.

4. Any person found to be without masks shall be fined an amount of Rs 500/-. Any person found to be spitting in public place will be fined an amount of Rs 1000/-.

5. All Cinema Halls (Single Screens and Multiplexes), malls, auditoriums and restaurants to remain closed from 8 PM to 7 AM from midnight on 27th of March, 2021. Home delivery and take away from restaurants will however be allowed during the said time.

6. No Social/ Cultural/ Political/ Religious gatherings to be allowed. Auditoriums or drama theatres should also be not used for the purpose of conducting the said gatherings. Violation shall also attract penalties under the disaster act for the owner of premises. The property shall also have to remain closed till the period until the COVID 19 pandemic stays notified as a Disaster by the Central Government.

7. Not more than 50 people will be allowed to be present only for the purpose of weddings. Violation shall also attract penalties under the disaster act for the owner of premises.. The property shall also have to remain closed till the period until the COVID 19 pandemic stays notified as a Disaster by the Central Government.

8. Not more than 20 people will be allowed to be present for the purposes of performance of last rites. It will be the duty of the local authorities to ensure the same.

9. Home isolation to be allowed with following restrictions:

a. Information to this extent shall be given to the local authorities along with information of the qualified medical professional under whose supervision the isolation will be adhered to. It shall be the responsibility of the medical professional to ensure that all due precautions of home quarantine are being taken and shall be duty bound to intimate immediately to the authorities about any violation and withdraw his or her consent to be supervisor.

b. A board is to be put up on the door or conspicuous location for 14 days since the beginning indicating the presence of a COVID 19 patient at the said location. c. Home Quarantine seal on hand to be affixed by the local authorities d. It is advised that members of the family also restrict their movements outside to the extent possible, and never without Mask.

e. Any violation to isolation shall lead to immediate movement to Covid Care Center