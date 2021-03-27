Maharashtra: Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation imposes weekend restrictions

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases within its limits, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation has imposed weekend restrictions (Saturday-Sunday) from today until further orders.

As per the order, all establishments except essential services will remain closed, restaurants are allowed to offer takeaway services only.

Meanwhile, even after strict guidelines and vigil, citizens continue roaming without masks in the Kalyan Dombivli area. As over Rs 3.95 lakh were collected as a fine in the last 10 days from the citizens caught without a mask in KalyanDombivli.

According to a KDMC official, a total of 791 citizens were caught in the last 10 days for not wearing masks. Hence, a total of Rs 3,95,400 was collected as a fine from the marshals deployed by KDMC to keep a vigil on market places.

"Considering the increasing cases in the twin city, stricter guidelines have been laid down on weekends by the civic body. As on every weekend, excluding emergency services, all the commercial establishments and street vendors/hawkers have been directed not to be operational," said KDMC official.