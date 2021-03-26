Coronavirus in Thane: Recovery rate falls to 89%; TMC to set up more 1000 beds

Thane: The recovery rate in Thane dropped to 89 percent on Friday. The health officials assured extra beds and an increase in testing capacity in the city. Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has also given strict directions for the citizens to curb the crowd on the Holi festival.

Since past two to three weeks, the number of daily positive figures of COVID-19 patients has noticed an immense rise, affecting the recovery rate which has dropped to 89 percent from 97 to 98 percent before.

On Friday, the city has recorded a total of 990 positive cases and two deaths, informed TMC official.

"At present the TMC has around 4221 beds, however, the Corporation is already in process to increase more 1000 beds into parking plaza. Hence, considering the upcoming Holi festival more vigil will be kept on market and public areas to curb the crowd, while strict action will be taken against anyone spotted violating COVID norms," said TMC official.

"Among the total cases detected in Thane city, maximum positive cases have been reported from Majiwada ward with a total of 302 cases on Friday; followed by Naupada-Kopri ward with 135 and Vartaknagar ward with 125 cases. Whereas, Diva and Mumbra has fewer cases compared to other TMC wards with total cases of 44 (Diva) and 20 (Mumbra) each," added official.

So far, a total of 64,810 patients has been recovered from COVID-19, while 6746 are active patients at present in Thane city. The death toll in Thane city has reached upto 1376.