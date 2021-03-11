COVID-19 in Kalyan: FIR against organiser after spotting around 700 people flouting norms at a wedding ceremony

Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) took action against a marriage ceremony that took place in Kalyan (East), as around 700 people were spotted at a time in this function violating the COVID norms, on Wednesday evening.
While, in last 10 days over Rs.5 lakh has been collected by KDMC in a drive against citizen without mask.
"The marriage was organised on an open ground at 60 feet road near a gas company, in Kalyan (East) and noticed a crowd of around 700 people at a time, during the regular inspection of concerned ward officer of KDMC," said KDMC official.
"It was clearly noticed that the crowd was violating the COVID limitations regarding total number of crowd, social distancing and wearing masks. Hence, the FIR (First Information Report) was registered against the owner, Rajesh Yashwant Mhatre and Mahesh Krishna Raut, under sections 188, 269, 270 of Indian Penal Code, section 51 of Disaster management act of 2005 and FIR lodged under rule 11 of COVID measures," said Official.
While in last 10 days over 1000 citizens has been imposed with fine for not wearing mask in Kalyan-Dombivli.
"Total 1131 citizens have been caught for roaming without mask in public area. Hence, a total of Rs 5.64 lakh has been collected from above citizens in last 10 days of the drive," said civic official from KDMC.
On Thursday, total 264 positive cases were detected in KDMC constituency. While, one death was reported. At present total 2455 are active patients, while so far 62064 patients have been recovered from COVID, in Kalyan-Dombivli.