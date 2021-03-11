COVID-19 in Kalyan: FIR against organiser after spotting around 700 people flouting norms at a wedding ceremony

Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) took action against a marriage ceremony that took place in Kalyan (East), as around 700 people were spotted at a time in this function violating the COVID norms, on Wednesday evening.

While, in last 10 days over Rs.5 lakh has been collected by KDMC in a drive against citizen without mask.

"The marriage was organised on an open ground at 60 feet road near a gas company, in Kalyan (East) and noticed a crowd of around 700 people at a time, during the regular inspection of concerned ward officer of KDMC," said KDMC official.