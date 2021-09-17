e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 04:23 PM IST

Covid-19: Cases up by 239 while 3 deaths reported in Thane

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.04 per cent at present, the official said.
PTI
Testing for Covid-19 | Photo: Representative Image

Testing for Covid-19 | Photo: Representative Image

Thane: The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has increased by 239 to 5,55,607, while the death of three patients has taken its toll to 11,362, an official said on Friday.

These cases and fatalities were reported on Thursday, he said.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.04 per cent at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the infection caseload has gone up to 1,35,250, while the death toll stood at 3,273, another official said.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 04:23 PM IST
