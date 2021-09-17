Mumbai logs 446 new Covid cases, 2 deaths on September 16

Day after witnessing more than 500 covid cases, there was a drop in the daily COVID-19 cases in Mumbai on Thursday. The city reported 446 new infections and two COVID deaths in the last 24 hours, increasing the total count to 7,36,770, with 16,039. Moreover the doubling rate of covid cases has dropped to 1,279 days, while the weekly growth rate remained constant at 0.06 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra witnessed a slight drop in the covid cases on Thursday, with 3,595 new infections and 45 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, pushing it’s tally to 65,11,525, with 1,38,322 fatalities so far.

In the state, the Covid-19 pandemic continues to be a cause of concern as eight districts in Maharashtra reported a weekly positivity rate more than the state average. Maharashtra has an average weekly positivity rate of 2.63%. Pune and Ahmednagar have more than 5% weekly positivity rate.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said they are anticipating a surge in the number of cases owing to the ongoing Ganesh festival and the relaxations announced by the state government in the first week of August.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said, “In Pune, climatic conditions are responsible for a surge in cases. In Ahmednagar, we are witnessing cases coming from rural parts,” said Dr Awate. However, he cautioned that there was a likelihood of a surge due to the ongoing Ganesh festival.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 07:24 AM IST