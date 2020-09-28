Covid-19 cases in Mumbai near 2 lakh-mark

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 18,056 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state's overall tally to 13,39,232, of which 2,73,228 are active. With the 380 new fatalities reported, the overall death toll of the state has jumped to 35,571 on Sunday.

A total of 13,565 patients were discharged on Sunday. With this, the state's recovery count stands at 10,30,015, registering a recovery rate of 76.99%.

According to the state health departments bulletin, of the total 380 deaths reported on Sunday, 200 were from the last 48 hours, 96 deaths occurred during the past one week, while 84 deaths occurred more than a week ago.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Sunday recorded 2261 cases and 44 deaths, taking the overall cumulative tally to 1,98,720 and the fatality count to 8,791. The doubling rate of the city which had declined in the last few weeks has now improved to 66 days.

A total of 4190 people were recovered and discharged in a single day till Sunday, pushing the total number of those recovered in the city to 1,62,939, registering a recovery rate of 82 per cent. Currently, the city has 26,593 active cases.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which comprises Mumbai city and adjoining satellite towns, reported 4,876 new cases and 81 deaths. The total number of cases in this region has reached 4,67,614 and death toll 15,466.

Pune city reported 1,557 cases, Pimpri Chinchwad 763, Nashik city 875, Nagpur city 928, Nanded city 258, Aurangabad city 210, Sangli city 147 and Ahmednagar city 141.

As many as 65,65,649 people have been tested so far across the state, while 10,82,329 were tested in Mumbai.