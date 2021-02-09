COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra: 35% drop in active cases

There has been a 35 per cent drop in the number of active COVID-19 cases across Maharashtra in the last one month. According to the statistics, the state had 52,960 active cases as on January 9, which dropped to 34,720 as on February 8. Officials have attributed this drop to the awareness amongst citizens and the strict measures taken by the state government to curb the spread of the virus.

However, health experts urge citizens not to let their guard down for the next six months, though the vaccination drive and suburban train services have resumed.

Active cases are the total number of patients who are currently receiving treatment in hospitals and COVID-19 care centres or are home quarantined.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said though their efforts have yielded good results in controlling cases in Mumbai, they will not compromise on the measures taken to achieve it. Citizens will have to follow all the COVID-19 protocols till the spread of the virus is completely under control. “We will keep the same level of preparedness –maintain the same level of oxygen supply, bed capacity, medicines and medical staff. Moreover, the daily cases have also reduced as compared to the cases being reported in November and October,” he said. Meanwhile, 73 per cent of the COVID-19 beds are vacant in the city. The recovery rate has also increased to 94 per cent.

Moreover, people are much more sensitive when it comes to identifying their symptoms and seeking medical help immediately. This helps in faster recovery. Further, there were duplications of active cases, causing the numbers to surge. After scrutiny, this number has come down.

“We are following all the protocols stringently and there is little or no uncertainty left about the treatment protocol. This has also been a major factor in better recovery,” Kakani added.

Dr Rahul Pandit, member of the state COVID-19 task force, said it is a good sign that the active cases are coming down and they expect that the cases across Maharashtra will also drop. Even though vaccines have arrived, citizens should follow the COVID-19 norms for the next six months and people should come forward for the vaccination. “I urged citizens to come forward and be a part of the vaccination drive and take the COVID-19 vaccine for the benefit of the community and nation. Moreover, citizens should not let their guard down until herd immunity is not there,” he said.