COVID-19: BJP leader Pravin Darekar tests positive

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council and BJP leader Pravin Darekar has tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, three Shiv Sena leaders including urban development minister Eknath Shinde, party MP Arvind Sawant and the Yuva Sena secretary Varun Sardesai tested COVID-19 positive. Apart from them, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar from Karjat Jamkhed in Ahmednagar was also detected positive.

Shinde was tested for the second time since last one year. These leaders have urged those who came in their contact to undergo COVID-19 test.

Shinde on Monday had reviewed the development of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project and also had a trial run from metro in Navi Mumbai. ‘’I have tested positive for corona and am undergoing medical treatment under the supervision of doctors. With the blessings of all of you, I will overcome the corona and soon I will be at your service. People who have come in contact with me in the last few days should be careful,’’ said Shinde.

Amid rising cases, the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has already announced that he will not attend the party and government programmes with more than 50 people. His announcement came days after the state government’s fresh restrictions limiting the gathering to curb virus spread and infection.

The government in its order released on December 30 said in case of any gathering or programme, whether social, cultural, political or religious, whether in enclosed spaces or open to sky spaces, the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 50 persons.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 11:56 AM IST