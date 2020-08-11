Court rejects interim bail to murder co-accused

A sessions court in Dindoshi has last week rejected the temporary bail plea of a 38-year-old with criminal antecedents who is accused in the murder of a security guard of a building in Goregaon.

The man, Vinod Poojary (38), had sought interim bail stating that his mother has been advised to undergo angiography and there is nobody to look after her. His advocate told the court that Poojary had no role in the incident and had merely accompanied the co-accused as he used to work under him.

The Malad police opposed the grant of bail to Poojary on the grounds that CCTV footage shows that he was present at the time of the incident and that he already has criminal antecedents.

Additional Sessions Judge SU Baghele said in his order that as per the reply filed by the police, the accused duo had demanded Rs 2 lakh ransom which had led to the attack on the deceased. While rejecting his temporary bail application, the court noted that Poojary is seen in the CCTV footage, his motorcycle seems to be used in the crime and that he is said to have criminal antecedents.

Poojary's co-accused Santhosh Kalambe is a history-sheeter. On the same day of the incident, there was an incident of firing on the window of a chartered accountant, which had shattered the glass of the window. While the professional thought someone had tried to kill him, it was later found that Kalambe was test-firing the weapon before shooting the victim.