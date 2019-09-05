Court orders probe in journo ‘assault’ case against Salman Khan

Mumbai: A metropolitan court has ordered D N Nagar Police to register an FIR against actor Salman Khan and two of his bodyguards for allegedly assault­ing a TV journalist, Ashok Pandey, after he tried to film the actor who was riding a bicycle.

Pandey had moved court on June 25 request­ing them to book the accused under relevant sections of the IPC. Two months after Pandey had moved court seeking registration of an FIR against Khan and his bodyguards, the metropolitan court ordered the police to begin a probe.

The court order directed DN Nagar Police to start a probe and submit a report by October 14. Pandey said the alleged incident took place on April 24 when Sal­man was riding a bicycle, escorted by two bodyguards.