Coronavirus Update: Mumbai Metro to remain shut today

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro One that operates between Ghatkopar and Versova will remain close on Sunday to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Janata' curfew in wake of coronavirus outbreak. "In continuation of our fight against #Covid19 and in support of Hon'ble PM's appeal of #JanataCurfew, #MumbaiMetroOne will suspend operations on Sunday for the entire day, to encourage people to stay at home and make'Janta Curfew' an unprecedented success," the authorities tweeted.

The Mumbai Metro One is widely used by Mumbaikars to cut travel time between western and central suburbs. About 4.5 lakh people use this metro line daily, however, due to the pandemic the footfall has reduced to 2 lakh commuters in the last few days.

Meanwhile, as a preventive measure, the Metro One is undertaking cleaning and sanitisation work throughout the day. All rakes are cleaned after every round trip that the service undertakes.

The state has so far recorded 63 positive cases of Covid-19, which are the highest in the country.