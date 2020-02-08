Coronavirus outbreak: 2 students quarantined at Kasturbha Hospital

Two medical students have been quarantined at the Kasturba Hospital on Saturday for possible exposure to Coronavirus, after they returned from Wuhan.

Although they have not shown any symptoms of Coronavirus, they are kept in the isolation ward as a precautionary measure. This comes after the state health department issued a circular stating travellers coming from Wuhan should be quarantined immediately for precautionary measures.

The duo were studying medicine in Wuhan, which is the epidemic centre of nCOV. Health officials were tracking the duo since they returned from Wuhan on January 25.

Senior health officials said they have taken the samples for analysis and will be quarantined until their reports are negative.

"As they were studying in Wuhan, which has reported the highest-number of cases, we have kept them under observation. They do not have any symptoms, so this is just for precautionary measures," said Suresh Kakani, assistant commissioner (health), BMC.

Six persons including a Chinese national who were admitted to hospitals in Maharashtra for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus have tested negative, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, A 26-year-old man from Pune in Maharashtra, who recently returned from Philippines via Hong Kong and Singapore, was on Saturday evening admitted in the quarantine facility here for suspected novel Coronavirus infection.