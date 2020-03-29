Coronavirus lockdown: 63 labourers rescued in Panvel from 2 trucks, drivers booked

In the light of rising incidents of human cargo after lockdown, police stepped up vigilance on check points, which led to the interception of two vehicles-- a container truck MH-04-JU-5355 and a tempo truck MH-43-BG-2043 near Palaspe Phata around 1.30am on Sunday. When police checked the vehicles, they found 63 people crammed inside these two trucks.

A police officer said, these 63 people included 22 men, 25 women and 16 minors, were being illegally transported in these trucks, at a time when the country is under lockdown and the state has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Act, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area.

While the drivers of these vehicles-- Dhanraj Shivaji Avrade, 45 and Pandurang Lakshman Pawar, 49 were trying to take the labourers to Karnataka and Satara respectively, they were detained and their vehicles were seized. Meanwhile, the 63 labourers were escorted to CIDCO Exhibition Hall and provided biscuits, tea after which they were handed over to health officials for check up.

An officer said, Pawar and Avrade were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Act, following which they were issued a notice under section 41 of the CrPC Act and released.