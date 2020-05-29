Coronavirus in Thane: Police personnel testing positive for COVID-19 reaches 136

The Thane Police is trying hard to ensure the implementation of lockdown rules to prevent further spread of coronavirus. However, their own safety from the deadly COVID-19 seems compromised as 136 of them including 15 police officers and 121 others were found to be infected by the virus.

According to Thane Commissionerate, there are a total number of 15 police officers and 121 police personnel who had tested positive for coronavirus. Out of these, 10 police officers and 70 police personnel have recovered and discharged and one woman police personnel has died due to COVID-19. While five police officers and 50 police personnel are currently under the treatment.