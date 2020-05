Coronavirus in Thane: List of COVID-19 containment zones in Thane city, Kalwa, Diva and Mumbra issued by TMC as of May 31

Maharashtra on Saturday notched 99 new Covid-19 deaths, down by 17 from the highest 116 fatalities of May 29, to touch 2,197 deaths, while the number of patients crossed 65K, health officials said.

Today's toll includes 81 deaths in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region alone, the worst-hit in the country, besides 2,940 new positive cases recorded in the state today.

This comes to roughly one death every 15 minutes, and an average 123 new cases notched every hour, in the state.

Maharashtra has been recording 75-plus fatalities and new patients over 2K daily for the past five consecutive days, with the last highest figure of 3,041 infections recorded on May 24.

With 99 fatalities, the state death toll has touched 2,197 while the total number of coronavirus patients increased from yesterday's 62,228 to 65,168 today.