Coronavirus in Thane: List of COVID-19 containment zones in Thane city, Kalwa, Diva and Mumbra issued by TMC as of May 30

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Thane district reached 223 as 10 people succumbed to the infection in the past 24 hours. A total of 327 new cases were detected, taking the COVID-19 count here to 7,383.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday notched a new high of 116 Covid-19 fatalities - up by 31 over Thursday - to cross the 2,000 figure of deaths, while a record 8,381 patients were fully cured and discharged across the state.

Covid-19 deaths zoomed to a fresh high of 116 after the previous record of 105 fatalities on May 27, while the number of cases in Mumbai shot past the 36,000 mark. With 58 deaths, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region alone - the worst-hit in the country - accounted for exactly half the fatalities, while 2,682 new positive cases were recorded in the state.