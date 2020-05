Coronavirus in Vasai-Virar: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Vasai, Nala Sopara and Virar as issued by VVCMC on May 30

So far Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation has reported 696 cases out of which 265 have recovered and 24 have succumbed to the virus. VVCMC has so far tested 3,480 people and 867 are under quarantine.

Mumbai has recorded 36,932 coronavirus cases and 1,173 deaths so far while 16,008 patients have recovered in the state capital.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has reported 47,482 cases and 1,397 deaths.