Coronavirus in Thane: District reports 478 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

With the addition of 478 fresh coronavirus positive cases on Friday, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 2,46,331, an official said on Saturday.

As eight more persons died due to the viral infection, the cumulative death toll in the district reached 6,014, he said, adding that the mortality rate in the district now stands at 2.44 per cent.

A total of 2,36,153 patients have recovered from the COVID-19 disease in the district so far, which he said has improved the recovery rate to 95.87 per cent. The number of active cases is 4,164.

As on January 8, the overall coronavirus case count in neighbouring Palghar district stood at 44,555 with 1,192 fatalities, he said.

With 18,222 new coronavirus cases and 228 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, India's overall infection tally stood at 1,04,31,639 on Saturday, while the death toll reached 1,50,798, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

India continues its streak of low daily new cases and the country has reported a total of 1,00,56,651 recoveries so far.

The recovery rate stands at 96.41 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.45 as per cent.

Currently, there are 2,24,190 active cases.

The total number of samples tested up to January 8 is 18,02,53,315, including 9,16,951 samples tested on Friday, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 1,954,553 total cases