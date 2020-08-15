Coronavirus in Thane: Commercial establishments to reopen with precautions; TMC to keep watch

The Thane Municipal Transport (TMC) will permit the reopening of commercial establishments with P1 and P2 system from Saturday. TMC officials have assured that there will be precautionary measures and that they would be keeping a check on citizens visiting the shops.

The TMC commissioner has given directions to ensure that announcements are made via speakers in public and commercial places, directing citizens to follow all safety precautions such as wearing masks and ensuring social distancing.

"From August 15, commercial establishments have been permitted to function from 9 am to 7 pm, following the P1-P2 system in Thane. However, such spots in every ward of TMC will see officials visiting and making announcements directing people to follow precautions such as wearing masks and to urge them to avoid gathering into a crowd, considering the pandemic situation. Every ward will have officials making the rounds twice in a day," said an official from TMC.

Thane COVID update:

According to the TMC official, on Saturday, a total of 172 positive cases were recorded in areas under the TMC jusrisdiction. The total number of positive patients in the city is 1733. On Saturday a total of 336 patients have recovered from the disease, while so far a total of 20,635 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Thane. The recovery rate has increased to 90% in the city. On saturdayy, a total of nine COVID-19 patients have reportedly died. This brings the total tally of people who have passes away from the virus in Thane to 738.