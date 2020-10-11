Coronavirus in Pune: Youth dies for want of ICU bed

Pune district reported 1,795 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total case count to 3,05,144.

The death toll in the district has reached 7,114 with 40 COVID-19 patients succumbing to the infection during this period. In one of these deaths reported on Saturday, a 21-year-old student died for the want of ICU bed in Pune.

As per the report by Indian Express, two hours after she was discharged from a private hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the girl succumbed to COVID-19 at the jumbo COVID-19 facility in Nehrunagar. She was discharged as there were no ICU beds available in the hospital.

The girl was admitted to the DY Patil Hospital for five days before shifting to the jumbo facility. As per the doctors at the hospital in Pimpri, the student was detected COVID-19 positive a month ago but had subsequently recovered. However, she was taken to the hospital as she felt uneasy.

The doctors also stated that the patient was suffering from a severe form of tuberculosis and have had this illness for a long period of time.

The family member of the deceased, however, claimed that the student was in good condition and she died because an ICU bed was not available.

Earlier, in September, a journalist, admitted to a newly-created jumbo care facility in the city, had died.

He was to be shifted to a private hospital when his condition worsened, but a cardiac ambulance did not become available in time and journalist succumbed to COVID-19.

"Of 1,795 cases, 703 were from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,53,600 patients so far. However, 1,117 patients were also discharged from city hospitals during the day," the official said.

With 440 new cases, tally in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits reached 83,433, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)