Coronavirus in Pune: With 2,639 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, tally rises to 1,05,523; death toll at 2,414

Pune district reported 2,639 new coronavirus cases since previous evening, taking its case count to 1,05,523 on Saturday, a health official said.

The death toll due to the pandemic, on the other hand, reached 2,414 with 70 patients dying in the district since Friday evening, he said.

1,290 new cases were found in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 64,576 cases so far.

At the same time, 1,961 patients were discharged from the hospitals, the official said.

With 987 new patients being detected, the case count in Pimpri-Chinchwad area stands at 28,065.

However, there was a variance between the figures for Pune city as per the Maharashtra's government's release.

It put the number of new cases in the city at 1,457 and deaths at 39. The total number of cases in Pune city is 69,500 and death toll is 1,744, the state government said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported a highest single-day spike of 12,822 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the state to 5,03,084, a health official said.

With 275 COVID-19 patients succumbing, the death toll in the state increased to 17,367, he added.

However, a record 11,082 patients were also discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered coronavirus patients to 3,38,362, the official added.

There are 1,47,048 active coronavirus patients in Maharashtra now, he said.

There are 9,89,612 people under home quarantine while 35,625 are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 5,03,084, deaths 17,367, recoveries 3,38,362, active cases 1,47,048 and people tested so far 26,47,020.