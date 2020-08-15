Coronavirus in Pune: With 1,177 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, PMC's tally rises to 71,503; death toll at 1,683

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in Pune rose by 1,177 in the last 24 hours to 71,503 on Friday.

With 27 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 1,683, he said.

A total of 1,142 patients were discharged taking the number of active cases to 14,720 during the day, he said.

As per the update, 55,100 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.

With 5,673 tests conducted on Friday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 3,48,262, Mohol said.