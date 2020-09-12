Coronavirus in Pune: Warje-Karve Nagar, Sinhagad Road and Kothrud among top five hotspots in the city

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,938 to 1,15,770 on Friday.

In addition to this, Pune Municipal Corporation has also come up the top five hotspot ward office areas where the number of COVID-19 patients is the highest.

Warje-Karve Nagar, Sinhagad Road, Dhankawadi - Sahakarnagar, Ahmednagar Road - Wadgaonsheri, Kothrud - Bavdhan are among the top five hotspot ward office areas within the limits of PMC. At the start of the outbreak the cases in Pune were limited to the centrally located areas of the city and areas like Warje-Karve Nagar and Kothrud - Bavdhan were in green zones.

With 38 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll within the limits of PMC went up to 2,706.

A total of 1,573 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,039.

As per the update, 96,025 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.

With 6,588 tests conducted on Friday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 5,21,249.

PMC's Ward wise new cases on September 10.