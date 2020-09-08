Coronavirus in Pune: PMC issues notice to 3 private testing labs for not providing updated data daily

Pune Municipal Corporation on Monday issued a show-cause notice to three private testing labs in the city for not providing updated testing data on a daily basis to the district administration.

The district administration in a press release said it is important for the district administration to get testing data on time to take further steps in order to prevent the spread of COVID19 in the city. However AG Diagnostic Private Limited, Krishna Diagnostics Private Limited and Laboratory Services Ayugen Bioscience Private Limited have not been providing updated testing data to Pune Municipal Corporation.

Hence show-cause notices have been issued to all three testing labs by the additional municipal commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation, the press note added.