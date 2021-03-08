Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 753, seven fatalities recorded on March 8

Meanwhile, after recording over 10,000 new coronavirus cases for the last three days, Maharashtra on Monday reported a dip as 8,744 new infections came to light.

The caseload in the state rose to 22,28,471, while the death toll reached 52,500 with 22 fatalities, a health department official said.

As many as 9,068 persons were discharged from hospitals, taking the total of recoveries to 20,77,112.

The state now has 97,637 active cases.

With 70,941 tests conducted on Monday, the tally of samples tested for coronavirus rose to 1, 69,38,227.

There are 4,41,702 people in home quarantine while 4,098 are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 22,28,471, New cases: 8,744, Death toll: 52,500, Discharged: 20,77,112, Active cases: 97,637, People tested so far: 1,69,38,227.