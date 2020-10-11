Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 703, PCMC records 440 new cases

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 440 COVID-19 cases were reported yesterday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 83,433. 5 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is at 1,417.

A total of 529 people were discharged on the day, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 77,766.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 deaths breached the 40,000-mark a day after the state's case tally crossed 1.5 million, health officials said here on Saturday.

The state witnessed another 308 fatalities - lower than the peak of 515 - and the toll catapulted from 39,732 to 40,040 now.

The state recorded another 11,416 new infections - lesser than the peak single-day tally of 24,886 - and the state total zoomed from 15,06,018 to 15,17,434 cases till date.

In some relief, the state recovery rate also went up for the fifth day - from 81.63 per cent to 82.76 per cent - while the current mortality (death) rate remained stable at 2.64 per cent for the entire week.

Against this, a high of 26,440 fully recovered patients returned home taking up the total number of discharged patients shot up from 12,29,339 to 12,55,779 till date - much higher than the 221,156 'active cases' (ill) currently in the state.

As per Saturday's figures, there was one death roughly every 4.6 minutes and 476 new cases added every hour to the state tally.