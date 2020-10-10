International Girl Child Day 2020: Pune's 'Badlaav Social Reform Foundation' is breaking taboos by promoting sustainable menstruation

Every year on October 11, the International Girl Child Day, UNICEF launches an annual campaign with girls to amplify their voices and stand up for their rights. This year the theme is "My voice, our equal future". The theme focuses on how girls globally are breaking barriers and proving their potential on the world stage. However, back home in India, especially in the rural and underprivileged households the battle is more primitive.

According to the National Family Health Survey 2015-2016, there are approximately 336 million menstruating women in India. However, only 121 million (roughly 36 per cent) women use sanitary napkins, while the rest have to rely on homemade alternatives such as cloth, rags, hay, sand, or ash.

Moreover, for women in low-income communities, premium commercial products are generally either too expensive or consistently inaccessible or both. They even lack access to appropriate sanitation facilities. As of 2016, there were 63 million adolescent girls living in homes without toilets, severely affecting their ability to manage their menstruation.

Meanwhile, an NGO in Pune is breaking taboos by promoting sustainable menstruation. Badlaav Social Reform Foundation's Project SAKSHAM (Safe Knowledge on Sexual Health and Menstruation) has recently raised Rs 1 lakh through crowdfunding on Milaap and distributed sustainable menstrual products like cloth pads and menstrual cups, around a few pockets in the city including Bhawani Peth, Sangamwadi, Kothrud, Kondhwa and Wanowrie. These pads provide a long term solution, are cheap and also do not degrade the environment any further.