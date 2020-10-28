Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 241, PCMC records 127 new cases

Pune on Tuesday reported 241 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,60,086.
As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 22 people succumbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 4,163.
A total of 639 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 6,004. As of now, 1,49,919 people were discharged/ recovered.
Yesterday, 2,331 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,25,743.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 127 COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 87,051. Meanwhile, 8 deaths were recorded during the day, taking the death toll due to the infection to 1519.
A total of 165 people were discharged on the day, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 83,374. A total of 1719 tests were conducted on yesterday and the tally has reached 3,96,431.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's coronavirus count on Tuesday increased to 16,54,028 with 5,363 new cases being reported. The state also recorded 115 deaths during the day, taking the death toll to 43,463.
A total of 7,836 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recovered people to 14,78,496. With this the number of active patients in the state stands at 1,31,544.
