Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 241, PCMC records 127 new cases

Pune on Tuesday reported 241 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,60,086.

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 22 people succumbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 4,163.

A total of 639 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 6,004. As of now, 1,49,919 people were discharged/ recovered.

Yesterday, 2,331 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,25,743.