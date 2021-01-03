Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 237, eight fatalities recorded on Jan 2

Pune reported 237 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,79,308 on Saturday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,640 with eight new fatalities.
A total of 477 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 3,046.
As of now, 1,71,622 people have been discharged/ recovered.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 3,218 new COVID-19 cases, and 51 deaths on Saturday, taking the state's coronavirus count to 19,38,854 cases.
According to the State Health Department, there are 53,137 active cases in the state while 18,34,935 cases have recovered. So far, the total number of deaths in the state has reached 49,631.
India reported 19,078 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,03,05,788, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Saturday.
(With inputs from PTI)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)