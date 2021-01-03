Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 237, eight fatalities recorded on Jan 2

Pune reported 237 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,79,308 on Saturday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,640 with eight new fatalities.

A total of 477 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 3,046.

As of now, 1,71,622 people have been discharged/ recovered.