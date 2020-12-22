Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 234, six fatalities recorded on Dec 22

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,106 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 19,02,458, the state health department said.

With 75 more patients succumbing to the viral disease, the death toll in the state mounted to 48,876, an official said.

A total of 4,112 patients were discharged after treatment from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 17,94,080.

The state now has 58,376 active cases, the official said.

As many as 855 coronavirus patients from other states have received treatment in Maharashtra so far, including 68 who died.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 19,02,458, new cases: 3,106, death toll: 48,876, discharged: 17,94,080, active cases: 58,376, people tested so far: 1,22,12,384.