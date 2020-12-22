Mumbai

Updated on

Pune: Days after the death of Indian Gaur, another one sighted in city

By FPJ Web Desk

On December 9, a gaur (Indian bison) strayed into a residential area in Pune city's Kothrud, triggering panic among residents, and died after being captured by a forest team.

Pune: Days after the death of Indian Gaur, another one sighted in city
Pune: Days after the death of Indian Gaur, another one sighted in city
Screen Grab

Days after the death of Indian Gaur, another one was seen in Pune's Bavdhan area today.

As per the report by The Indian Express, the rescue operation has been launched by the forest department team and police teams are deployed for crowd control.

On December 9, a gaur (Indian bison) strayed into a residential area in Pune city's Kothrud, triggering panic among residents, and died after being captured by a forest team.

After the death, Divisional Conservator of Forests Rahul Patil had said that the animal may have died because of stress or rise in the body temperature.

The gaur, also called as the Indian bison, has been listed as 'vulnerable' on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List since 1986.

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in