Pune: Days after the death of Indian Gaur, another one sighted in city

On December 9, a gaur (Indian bison) strayed into a residential area in Pune city's Kothrud, triggering panic among residents, and died after being captured by a forest team.
After the death, Divisional Conservator of Forests Rahul Patil had said that the animal may have died because of stress or rise in the body temperature.
The gaur, also called as the Indian bison, has been listed as 'vulnerable' on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List since 1986.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)