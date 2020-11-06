Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 228, PCMC records 131 new cases

Pune reported 228 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,62,647 on Thrusday.

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,309 with 16 new fatalities. A total of 356 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,497. As of now, 1,52,841 people were discharged/ recovered. On Wednesday, 2,372 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,48,393.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 131 COVID-19 cases were reported on November 5, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 88,422. With one new death, the cumulative toll in the twin-city reached 1,538.

A total of 124 people were discharged, taking a total of cured COVID-19 patients to 85,074. A total of 1,969 tests were conducted on Wednesday and the tally has reached 4,13,883.